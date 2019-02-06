McNeely Named GM at Scripps’ Tucson Stations

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Kara McNeely as VP and general manager of its stations in Tucson, Ariz., ABC affiliate KGUN-TV and CW affiliate KWBA-TV, effective March 4.

McNeely is returning to Scripps from her current post as VP of brand strategy, audience development and programming at KABC-TV, Los Angeles. From 2003 to 2006, she was promotions producer at WCPO-TV, Cincinnati.

“Kara brings a tremendous amount of experience in local television – including leadership roles in the large markets of Miami and Los Angeles – that will benefit our duopoly in Tucson,” said Brian Lawlor, president of local media at Scripps. “Her background in growing engagement and revenues across platforms make her a great fit for the work we are doing to serve local audiences and advertisers.”

Related: DOJ OK with Scripps-Cordillera Station Buy

Over the course of her career, McNeely also held positions at NBC Local Media, Tribune Broadcasting and Granite Broadcasting.

“My career began at Scripps, and returning is such an honor,” said McNeely. “I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to blaze new trails at KGUN and KWBA. I can't wait to jump in and work with our team to inform, engage, empower and serve our local communities and beyond.”