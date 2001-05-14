McNamee named to multiple NBC posts

Patrick McNamee has been named senior vice president & CIO of NBC Information Technology, NBC President and COO-elect Andy Lack announced today.

McNamee's appointment is effective May 21, 2001. McNamee will serve on the NBC President's Council and will report directly to Lack.

McNamee joins NBC from GE Transportation Systems, where he served as CIO Information Technology & e-Business Leader. He has been with GE since 1989, when he was hired to lead engineering and product marketing teams in the development of radiology image management and networking solutions for GE Medical. - Richard Tedesco