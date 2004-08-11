McNamara Oversees Drama at Paramount

Julie McNamara has been named senior vice president of drama development at Paramount Television. She will oversee development of the studio's prime time drama programming, reporting to Garry Hart, president of Paramount Television.

McNamara comes to Paramount from ABC, where she was vice president of drama development. Most recently, she developed Desperate Housewives and Lost. She also worked on Alias.

McNamara joined ABC in 1997 as an assistant in the drama series department, working her way up to vice president in 2002.