McNamara Named WFXR-WWCW Roanoke GM

Joseph McNamara has been named VP and general manager of WFXR-WWCW Roanoke-Lynchburg. He starts at the Nexstar stations immediately and reports to Tim Busch, co-chief operating officer of Nexstar Broadcasting.

McNamara was president and general manager of KHON Honolulu from 2006 to 2013. He also spent 24 years in various capacities at WBNG Binghamton, N.Y., making president and general manager in 1994 and remaining in that post for 12 years.

“Joseph has an impressive broadcast pedigree running small and mid-size television operations,” said Busch. “He is an executive with extensive experience in station management, local and national sales, news production and programming, as well as strategic planning across multiple media platforms. With Joe’s 30 years of local broadcasting expertise, strong client relationships, and dedication to local communities, we are confident in his ability to lead our newly acquired Roanoke television and digital operations."

McNamara resigned at LIN’s KHON, a Fox affiliate that also airs CW, in February 2013.

“In this role, I will leverage the management experience and relationships built over my career to grow the operations and generate results while providing superior service to clients, advertisers, and local viewers,” he said. “I am excited to work with the Roanoke team as we seek to deliver additional compelling local news and entertainment programming, as well as effective, multi-platform marketing solutions.”

The Nexstar stations in Roanoke are Fox and CW affiliates.