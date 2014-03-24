McMurray Named WKTV GM

Steve McMurray, WKTV news director and station manager, has been upped to general manager. Heartland Media, with Bob Prather as president and CEO, acquired the station.

"We were convinced from our first meetings regarding the acquisition of WKTV that Steve was the right person to be general manager," said Prather. "With his background and knowledge of both the station and the community, we are confident he has the ability to implement the improvements planned."

In October, Heartland agreed to buy WKTV, an NBC affiliate, for $16 million.

"I'm so excited at what the future holds for WKTV, and am so grateful for an opportunity that allows me to stay in the community where I grew up. I couldn't be more thrilled and humbled at the same time," said McMurray. "We have some big plans coming to fruition in the not-so-distant future that I know our viewers will be pleased with."

A Syracuse grad, McMurray joined the station as the assignment manager in 2002. He was promoted to news director in 2004 and station manager in 2012.