McMahon Named President of ABC-Owned Stations Group

Wendy McMahon was named president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, effective Jan. 1

McMahon, who had been senior VP, digital for the group, succeeds Rebecca Campbell, who recently was named president of the Walt Disney Co. EMEA. She will report to Ben Sherwood, co-chairman Disney Media Networks and president Disney|ABC Television Group.

“Wendy combines a deep understanding of the power of broadcast television, a passion for digital media and a broad vision for the future of local,” said Sherwood. “She is a high-impact leader who delivers results and inspires the best from those who work around her. I am excited for our Owned Television Stations Group and for the contribution Wendy will make to our senior leadership team.”

The ABC Owned Television Stations Group has eight stations, located in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.

In her previous role, McMahon was responsible for the group’s digital content, products and technology and audience development strategies. He oversaw the adoption of data-driven, mobile first video strategies, which led to high video metrics, social reach and engagement.

Before that, she was VP of creative services and programming for KABC-TV, Los Angeles, and director of creative services for CBS stations in Boston and Minneapolis.

“I am passionate about the value and importance of local and am eager to work even more closely with Ben, the senior leaders at Disney|ABC and our incredible local station teams,” McMahon said.

“Rebecca Campbell and the management of each of our owned stations have done an outstanding job of modernizing our brands and growing our business. I look forward to expanding on that positive momentum and leading the innovation that will help our stations rise to new heights,” she added.



Related: McMahon Takes Top Digital Job at ABC Owned Stations