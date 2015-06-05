McMahon Takes Top Digital Job at ABC Owned Stations

The ABC Owned Television Station Group (ABC OTV) has announced that Wendy McMahon has been named senior VP of digital media for the group.

McMahon will report to Rebecca Campbell, president of ABC OTV.

Most recently, she had been VP of creative services and programming for KABC-TV in Los Angeles, where the company notes she was part of the leadership team responsible that made ABC7 the most followed Facebook and Twitter station in the entire country.

“Wendy has many years of experience in creating and executing data-driven, multi-platform content and marketing strategies that not only expand the reach of our brands, but also personally connect with our local communities and viewers,” said Campbell. “I’m certain that OTV’s digital products will continue to flourish and expand the reach of all of our stations under Wendy’s expert guidance and leadership.”

While at KABC, McMahon also led production of the internationally and nationally-syndicated On The Red Carpet at the pre- and post-Academy Awards shows for six years.

Prior to KABC, McMahon served as creative services director at WBZ-TV in Boston, WCCO-TV in Minneapolis and KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas.

Earlier in her career she also worked at WJXT-TV and WTOC-TV.