McMahon Heads Up KABC Creative Services, Programming
WBZ/WSBK Boston Creative Services Director Wendy McMahon is moving west
to be vice president of creative services and programming at KABC Los
Angeles.
She joins the station from WBZ TV and WSBK TV, both located in Boston, where she had been director of creative services.
She began her career as promotions manager at WTOC Savannah, and has
also worked at WJXT Jacksonville, KXAN/KNVA Austin and WCCO Minneapolis.
McMahon will join the station in early September.
John Eggerton contributed to this report.
