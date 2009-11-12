McKinnon Joins Epix
Pay TV startup Epix has tapped former CBS exec Laverne McKinnon as exec VP of original programming and development.
Epix, which bowed late last month, is a joint venture of Paramount, Lionsgate and MGM.
McKinnon comes to Epix from Shibui Entertainment, where she served as president and CEO. Previously, she worked for 10 years at CBS, most recently as VP of drama development.
