McKernan Upped at Bonten

Jim McKernan has been named regional senior vice president at Bonten Media Group, with oversight of Bonten's TV stations in the Tri-Cities (TN-VA) and Greenville-New Bern markets. The appointment was effective August 2.

McKernan joined Bonten in October 2007 as vice president/general manager for Bonten Tri-Cities.

"Jim has done an outstanding job in leading our Tri-Cities operations," said Bonten Media Group Chairman/CEO Randy Bongarten. "During the interim between general managers in Greenville-New Bern, Jim additionally stepped in and moved that operation forward in a big way. This is a promotion Jim truly has earned."

Tri-Cities, straddling the Tennessee-Virginia border, is DMA No. 93.

"With our exclusive high definition local news operations in both markets, this is an exciting time for Bonten Media Group," added McKernan. "I look forward to helping our teams achieve even higher levels of success in the future."

Bonten Media Group operates sixteen stations in eight markets, including WCYB Tri-Cities and WCTI Greenville.