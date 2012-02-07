McKernan Named KWWL Cedar Rapids GM

Jim McKernan, senior vice president at Bonten Media Group, has been named vice president and general manager at Quincy-owned KWWL in Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa Cities-Dubuque. He starts Feb. 27.

McKernan had oversight of Bonten's TV stations in the Tri-Cities (Tenn.-Va.) and Greenville-New Bern markets, and was general manager of the Tri-Cities properties, WCYB and WEMT.

"I value my 9 year association with Randy Bongarten and wish the fine people of Bonten Media Group much success going forward," he said in a mass email.

KWWL is the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 89.