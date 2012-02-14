McKay Named GM of KTAL Shreveport

Mark McKay, formerly the GM at KAMR-KCIT-KCPN in Amarillo, Texas, has been named vice president and general manager of Nexstar's KTAL Shreveport, effective immediately. He will continue to report to Brian Jones, co-COO of Nexstar.

McKay started his career at KTAL, an NBC affiliate, in 1980.

He was with Warwick Communications from 1992-1999, serving as vice president/general manager for KFXK, KFLX and KLPN in Longview/Tyler/Lufkin, Texas. He was vice president and general sales manager at Nexstar's KMID Odessa-Midland from 2001 to 2004.

"Throughout his career at Nexstar, Mark has demonstrated a results-oriented focus and entrepreneurial approach that has created new revenue-generating opportunities for the stations he has managed," said Jones. "With his local broadcasting expertise and meticulous execution, Mark is the ideal person to lead KTAL-TV's innovative programming and sales initiatives."

McKay said his experience along the Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas border will serve DMA No. 83 well.

"At KTAL, I will leverage the management experience and relationships built over my career to generate results and further strengthen Nexstar's position as a leading provider of the most compelling entertainment programming and local news content," he said.