McKay to Be Honored at News & Documentary Emmys

The late Jim McKay will be honored at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ News & Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony.

McKay, who died June 7 at the age of 86, was an Emmy-winning sports reporter who also won a News & Documentary Emmy for his coverage of the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich, Germany.

NATAS will also pay tribute to recently deceased journalists William F. Buckley Jr. and Tony Snow.

And as previously announced CBS News chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer, PBS documentarian Ken Burns and former NBC News Washington bureau chief and Host of Meet the Press the late Tim Russert will receive Lifetime Achievement honors.

The ceremony will take place Sept. 22 at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York’s Lincoln Center.