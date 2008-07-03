McIntyre to Host N.C. DTV Town Meeting

North Carolina Rep. Mike McIntyre (D) will host a town meeting in Whiteville, N.C., July 15 to talk about the upcoming digital-TV test in nearby Wilmington.

McIntyre will be joined by representatives of WWAY-TV, the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which administers the DTV-to-analog converter-box program.

The vast majority of full-power and low-power TV stations serving the Wilmington market are switching to digital Sept. 8, more than five months before the national switch-over for full-power stations, to help the FCC get a handle on what issues will arise.

"Southeastern North Carolina and the Wilmington media-viewing market have the opportunity to shape this transition for the entire nation," McIntyre said in announcing the meeting.