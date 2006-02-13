McGuire To Help Launch The CW

Paul McGuire, senior VP, network communications, for The WB, will be senior VP, communications for the new CW network.

The WB and UPN will fold in the fall to make way for one network, a joint venture of their respective parents, Time Warner and CBS.

McGuire will oversee the launch campaign for the new network as well as head up all PR, internal communications and talent relations.

McGuire is a natural fit for a net whose seeds will include programming from both UPN and The WB. Before joining the latter in 2001, he was senior VP, media relations, for UPN for three years. Before that, he was with NBC, where he oversaw publicity campaigns for ER, Seinfeld, Frasier and Law & Order.



Joanna Massey, who has been UPN's top publicitiy executive since MaGuire left, is being given a newly created post with CBS, senior VP, communications, West Coast. Reporting to senior VP, communications, Chris Ender. Massey will be point person for CBS.com programming, as well as new media ventures. Networks are increasingly spreading programmning across a variety of platforms.