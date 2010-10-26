McGraw Hill TV Revenue Up 24%
McGraw-Hill's broadcast revenue was $23.6 million
in the third quarter, a 23.5% increase over the same quarter a year ago. Political,
national and local sales all improved in the quarter.
The company's overall net income for the third quarter
increased 13% to $379.9 million. Revenue grew by 5.5% to $1.98 billion.
Chairman/President/CEO Harold McGraw III cited a "host of
contributors" to the company's third quarter gains, including double-digit
increases in the sales of digital products and services in higher education and
professional markets.
McGraw-Hill owns four ABC affiliates, including those in
Denver and Bakersfield, Calif.
Its Information & Media division posted revenue of
$227.8 million for the quarter, a 4.7% decline.Operating profit
increased by 55.1% to $45.8 million in the quarter.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.