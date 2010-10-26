McGraw Hill TV Revenue Up 24%

McGraw-Hill's broadcast revenue was $23.6 million

in the third quarter, a 23.5% increase over the same quarter a year ago. Political,

national and local sales all improved in the quarter.

The company's overall net income for the third quarter

increased 13% to $379.9 million. Revenue grew by 5.5% to $1.98 billion.

Chairman/President/CEO Harold McGraw III cited a "host of

contributors" to the company's third quarter gains, including double-digit

increases in the sales of digital products and services in higher education and

professional markets.

McGraw-Hill owns four ABC affiliates, including those in

Denver and Bakersfield, Calif.

Its Information & Media division posted revenue of

$227.8 million for the quarter, a 4.7% decline.Operating profit

increased by 55.1% to $45.8 million in the quarter.