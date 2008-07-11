McGraw-Hill Taps Brown as Broadcast President

KMGH Denver vice president and general manager Darrell K. Brown was named president of McGraw-Hill Broadcasting.

He succeeds the retiring Edward Quinn.

KMGH news director Byron Grandy moves up to station manager.

“Darrell brings to his new role strong leadership experience, deep expertise in the broadcasting industry and extensive knowledge of our local markets," McGraw-Hill president of information and media Glenn S. Goldberg said.

Brown got his start at McGraw-Hill at KGTV San Diego 25 years ago. He currently serves as vice chair of the ABC Television Affiliates Association's board of governors.

Besides KMGH and KGTV, McGraw-Hill owns WRTV Indianapolis, KERO Bakersfield, Calif. (all four are ABC affiliates), and three Azteca America affiliates.