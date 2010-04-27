McGraw-Hill Broadcast Revenue Up 2.2%

McGraw-Hill reported broadcasting revenue of $18.7 million

in the first quarter, a 2.2% improvement over the same quarter last year.

"National and local time sales benefited from an increase in automobile

advertising," the company said in a statement. "Health care issues,

propositions in California, the race for

governor in California and a Senate seat in Colorado combined to

produce an increase in political advertising in the first quarter."

McGraw-Hill owns four ABC-affiliated stations, including

KGTV San Diego. Its broadcast chief, DarrellBrown, heads up the ABC affiliates board.

The Information & Media Group reported $206.2 million in

the first quarter, an 8.5% decline. It divested BusinessWeek to

Bloomberg Dec. 1.

McGraw-Hill, which owns educational products and financial

services as well as media, reported net income for the first quarter of $103.3

million, a 64% improvement over the same quarter a year ago. Revenue grew by

3.7% in the quarter.

"Recovery in global bond markets, solid results in U.S. higher

education, which is benefiting from double-digit growth in digital products and

services, and an outstanding performance in global energy information markets

were major factors in our first quarter," said Chairman/President/CEO

Harold McGraw III. "The operating margin expanded in all three

segments."