McGrath Tops MTVN

Judy McGrath, who had the inside track to succeed Tom Freston as chairman of MTV Networks, has taken the checkered flag.

McGrath Tuesday was named to succeed Freston, who is the new co-coo of Viacom.

McGrath had been group president, overseeing MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central. Exiting the company is Mark Rosenthal, president and COO of MTV Networks.

Rosenthal rose through the sales ranks, but handicappers had expected Freston to tap a program executive to succeed him. “This is about me, it's not about Judy,” said Rosenthal of his departure. "Judy is the best brand builder in television and she deserves this job,” he said. Rosenthal noted he had worked at the company for over 21 years.

Reporting to McGrath are Herb Scannel, group president, responsible for Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Spike TV, TV Land, Noggin and the N, as well Bill Roedy, president, MTV Networks International.