McGowen Minding Kids at WB

Betsy McGowen is taking over the top job at Kids' WB!.

McGowen's new title is senior VP/general manager of the network. She will report directly to Jordan Levin, co-CEO of The WB. McGowen replaces of John Hardman atop the network.

In her new position, McGowen will work with Levin on programming, while remaining in charge of marketing efforts for the channel. As a marketer, McGowen will still report to Suzanne Kolb, The WB's executive VP of marketing. McGowen has been a top marketing executive at Kids' WB since it launched in 1995.

