McGowan Returns To Discovery Channel

Steve McGowan has been named senior VP of research at Discovery Channel. The executive is returning to Discovery, a company he spent 13 years with dating back to 1989.

In his new position McGowan will organize and direct all of Discovery Channel's broadcast, digital, marketing, and additional research. He will report to John Ford, president and GM of Discovery Channel.

"It's wonderful to have Steve back in the Discovery family," said Ford in a statement. "Steve brings a wealth of insight and knowledge to a field that is constantly changing. His experience and instincts will increase our analytical research focus on audience trends and better strengthen our development process and advertising opportunities."

McGowan most recently served as senior VP of insights and client research initiatives at Nielsen, where he helped the company measure and report use of DVRs and VOD, tracking the usage of mobile devices.

McGowan first joined Discovery in 1989 as research director. He also has served as associate research manager at PBS.

He begins his new position July 13.