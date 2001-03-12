McGorry, Oliver promoted

BROADCASTING & CABLE executives William McGorry and Larry Oliver have been promoted, Tad Smith, president of the media division of Cahners Business Information, announced.

McGorry, who had been group vice president for the Television and Telecommunications Group, was named senior vice president of that group. Oliver, who had been group publisher, was named vice president and group publisher, Television Group.

In his major new role, McGorry will have overall responsibility for print products and the Internet sites and portals, including the BROADCASTING & CABLE Web site and the TVinsite portal. Oliver, who will report to McGorry, will oversee sales and marketing efforts for three television-centered publications, including BROADCASTING & CABLE, and will develop new-business and editorial-growth areas for print and electronic media.

In announcing the promotions, Smith lauded the executives' ability to grow businesses and their "positive 'can-do' attitudes."

Separately, BROADCASTING & CABLE Associate Publisher Denise O'Connor announced two sales-staff promotions:

Marcia Orcutt, who has been with the magazine since 1999 as its advertising director, syndication, was named advertising director. In her new role, Orcutt will oversee the sales and operations efforts of BROADCASTING & CABLE . In the past, Orcutt worked as Western sales director for Electronic Media.

Rob Payne, who has been an account executive for the magazine since 1998, was named national sales-development manager. In his new post, he'll develop new business opportunities for both print and Internet products. Payne previously worked for Cahner's TV Asia.

"We're delighted to have executives of the caliber of Marcia and Rob as part of our team," O'Connor said, citing Orcutt's and Payne's expertise and dedication.