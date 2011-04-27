McGonagle Named WFXT News Director

WFXT Boston Assistant News Director Paul McGonagle was named vice president and news director at the Fox-owned station. Effective immediately, McGonagle reports to Gregg Kelley, vice president and general manager, and succeeds Lisa Hall, who resigned last week to pursue other opportunities.

"Paul is a talented, creative and dedicated news manager with extensive Boston market knowledge and experience," said Kelley. "He has excelled as the assistant news director for this station over the past seven years and has earned the opportunity to be the next leader of our news operations."

A Burlington, MA native, McGonagle held the assistant news director position since 2004. Prior to his time in Boston, he was a reporter at WJAR Providence, before moving up to assistant news director there.

"I'm excited for the incredible opportunity and the privilege to lead such a talented news team," he said. "I look forward to continuing to serve our viewers in the Boston market, my hometown."

Boston is DMA No. 7.