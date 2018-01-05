McGoldrick Promoted at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

Bill McGoldrick has been promoted to president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. McGoldrick continues to be responsible for the development of all original scripted series for the networks of NBCU Cable Entertainment, as well as alternative programming for USA and Syfy, and now adds oversight of casting for all scripted content across the portfolio.

The announcement was made by NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Chairman Bonnie Hammer, to whom McGoldrick will report.

"I’ve worked with Bill since our earliest days at USA, and his natural creative instincts were apparent from the very beginning,” said Hammer. “With smarts, taste and a great personality, everyone, inside the company and out, enjoys working with Bill. He’s also got an unfailing gut when it comes to great content, critically important for us since it’s at the heart of everything we do."

Previously, McGoldrick was executive VP, scripted content, at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

He joined USA Network in 1998, rising from executive assistant to VP, series development. After a four-year stint at Spike Television as VP, original series production, he returned to USA in 2009 as senior VP, original scripted programming, where he oversaw scripted series development including Suits, White Collar, Royal Pains, Burn Notice and The 4400.

In 2013, McGoldrick was named executive VP, original scripted programming, at Syfy, where his work included the dramas The Magicians, Childhood’s End and The Expanse.

Related: Syfy Picks Up George R.R Martin's 'Nightflyers'