McGettigan Named WHBQ News Director

Patti McGettigan has been named news director at Cox Media Group’s WHBQ Memphis. She starts Jan. 16.

Cox closed on its deal with Fox for WHBQ in October.

“I am thrilled to have someone of Patti’s caliber join the WHBQ team,” said CMG Memphis VP and general manager Paul Briggs. “Patti is a proven leader and has a strong commitment to delivering an outstanding news product on all platforms. She and her team will grow WHBQ’s local news coverage and ensure that we are serving the Memphis community with the very best news product possible.”

McGettigan spent much of her career at LIN Media, including news director roles at WOOD Grand Rapids and WISH Indianapolis. Memphis is DMA No. 50.

“I believe strongly in the values and vision of Cox Media Group and am looking forward to joining the team at FOX 13 in Memphis,” said McGettigan. “We hope to focus on the growth and development of our local news commitment while seeking to serve the community in areas underserved in the past.”