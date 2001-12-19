McFarling to head Discovery Digital
Discovery Networks U.S. has tapped Lori McFarling to head its Discovery
Digital Networks group, including Discovery Science Channel and Discovery en
Español.
In her new role as general manager and senior vice president of the group's
five emerging nets, McFarling will oversee programming, development and
marketing.
Most recently, she was Discovery's senior vice president of distribution and
marketing strategy.
