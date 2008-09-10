McFarlane’s Cartoon Cavalcade Makes Its Debut

Family Guy and American Dad creator Seth McFarlane’s Web series, Seth McFarlane’s Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy, is set to debut Wednesday, with fast-food restaurant Burger King as the presenting sponsor.

The comedy shorts, produced with independent film, television and digital studio Media Rights Capital, will be distributed through Google’s AdWords program, targeting Web sites that reach demographics that would appeal to the clips, as well as on a dedicated Web site and YouTube. New shorts will be added to the sites every week.

“Seth is a master of parody and lampooning pop culture, and Cavalcade is an unprecedented means of bringing his unique brand of content to the digital space, where it can be shared virally,” said Dan Goodman, president of MRC’s digital-media group, in a statement. “What started as an idea to do mini-shows turned into an idea of doing multiple [50] shorts that are custom-made for the Web, and the result is Seth MacFarlane comedy at its best.”

One thing that will not be seen in McFarlane’s Cavalcade are characters from his Fox shows -- Family Guy, American Dad and the upcoming The Cleveland Show. The digital deal with MRC, Google and Burger King is independent of his television-programming agreement with Fox.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_kbOQIg4sM[/embed]