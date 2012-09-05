McFarland Named WFTS Tampa News Director

WFTS Tampa Bay has named Bill McFarland as its news

director. McFarland comes from WABC New York, where he is assistant news

director. He succeeds Doug Culver, who departed in June.





"Bill brings over 20 years of successful news

management experience in large market television newsrooms," said general manager

Rich Pegram. "I am confident that his commitment to quality journalism and

his leadership abilities will help ABC Action News continue our remarkable

ratings momentum of the past year."





McFarland has held key leadership positions in newsrooms

around the country, including those in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, and

has also lectured at the university level on the news.





An ABC affiliate, WFTS is owned by Scripps.





"I am looking forward to joining the news team at one

of the best stations in America and a company committed to quality, local

journalism," said McFarland.