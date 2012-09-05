McFarland Named WFTS Tampa News Director
WFTS Tampa Bay has named Bill McFarland as its news
director. McFarland comes from WABC New York, where he is assistant news
director. He succeeds Doug Culver, who departed in June.
"Bill brings over 20 years of successful news
management experience in large market television newsrooms," said general manager
Rich Pegram. "I am confident that his commitment to quality journalism and
his leadership abilities will help ABC Action News continue our remarkable
ratings momentum of the past year."
McFarland has held key leadership positions in newsrooms
around the country, including those in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, and
has also lectured at the university level on the news.
An ABC affiliate, WFTS is owned by Scripps.
"I am looking forward to joining the news team at one
of the best stations in America and a company committed to quality, local
journalism," said McFarland.
