McEwen Recovering From Stroke

Mark McEwen, former CBS News This Morning co-host, tells Harry Smith he continues to make progress from a near-fatal stroke he suffered in November.



Viewers will get to check that progress themselves when McEwen appears on the show Sept. 12.



McEwen continues to mark his progress in small but important steps, telling Smith: “Boy, the first time I showered, the first time I drove, it was great.”



McEwen had left the CBS show and was working as an anchor on the morning and noon newscasts at WKMG Orlando when he suffered the stroke.



