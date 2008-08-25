McDowell Taps Harold As Legal Advisor

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell has named Rosemary Harold as his new legal advisor on media issues.

Cristina Chou Pauzé had held that post, but she is leaving the commission to take a private-sector job.

Harold has been the deputy chief of the FCC's Media Bureau since 2005 and before that was with the communications firm of Wiley Rein & Fielding, which is headed by former FCC Chairman Richard Wiley. FCC Chairman Kevin Martin is also an alumnus of the firm. She is expected to join McDowell's office next week.