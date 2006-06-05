McDowell Names Advisors

FCC Commissioner for all of a day, Robert McDowell Monday announced the hiring of three "acting" staffers.

Christina Chou Pauzé, associate burea chief in the FCC's Media Bureau, has been named acting media advisor. Dana Brown Shaffer, deputy bureau chief of the wireline bureau and an interim advisor to the other new commissioner, Debrah Taylor Tate, has been named acting wireline advisor. Angela Giancarlo, associate chief of spectrum policy, public safety and critical infrastructure division, Wireless Bureau, has been named acting wireless advisor.