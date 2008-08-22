McDowell Heading to Alaska
Federal Communications Commission member Robert McDowell picked Alaska for his first two announced digital-TV road-show visits.
FCC chairman Kevin Martin announced this week that staffers and/or commissioners would visit some 80 markets with the highest number (100,000 or more) or percentage (15% or more) of over-the air viewers. Those will be the ones most affected by the February 2009 switch to full-power digital TV.
McDowell visited the state on official business before -- having to do with the universal-service fund -- an aide said.
Commissioners and staffers got together to divvy up the markets, which Martin likened to the National Football League draft.
