McDowell Confirmed to FCC

Robert McDowell Friday was confirmed as the fifth FCC commissioner. There had been a hold on the nomination, but that was obviously lifted.

McDowell, a Republican appointee who has been working as a lobbyist for Comptel, had an easy confirmation hearing, praised by both Republicans and Democrats, but a hold was placed on his nomination, widely believed by Senator Jay Rockefeller over issues having to do with funding for telecommunications services for schools and libraries.

"Rob McDowell's confirmation today is great news for the FCC," Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska said in a statement. "Rob's expertise and experience will be an asset to the Commission as it tackles a variety of critical communications issues in the future. The FCC will be required to implement portions of our communications bill, and it is essential it has a full complement of commissioners."

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin sounded relieved to have a third Republican vote for the first time in over a year. “I congratulate Rob McDowell on his confirmation as Commissioner at the FCC," he said in a statement. "He has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the communications arena, and we will rely on his insight. I am anxious to have him onboard and look forward to working with a full complement of Commissioners to address the important issues before us.”