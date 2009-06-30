McDowell To Be Sworn In At FCC's July 2 Meeting

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell will be sworn in to his first full term at the FCC's July 2 public meeting.

He has been serving out the term of former chairman Michael Powell.

That word came from new FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who said he would be "delighted" to do the honors at the meeting, calling McDowell his "partner" in the confirmation process.

They were paired at a Senate nomination hearing, and were approved by the Senate in the same batch of nominations via a unanimous consent vote June 24.

"It was a pleasure to meet Commissioner McDowell over the last few weeks, and to talk about our shared interests and our shared belief in the importance of the FCC. I’m delighted that I will be swearing him in for a full term at the Commission meeting this Thursday, and I’m excited by the opportunity to serve with him in the days ahead. Thank you Commissioner McDowell," said Genachowski in a speech to staffers June 30, outlining his goals for the commission.