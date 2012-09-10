McDonnell Named GM at Telemundo Chicago Station
Chris McDonnell has been named president and general manager
at WSNS Chicago, Telemundo's owned station in DMA No. 3. McDonnell stays within
the parent company, coming from NBC-owned KXAS Dallas, where he was vice
president of sales and marketing. He previously held that same title at KNSD
San Diego, and at WSNS as well, from 2002 to 2005.
McDonnell will report to Manuel Abud, president of the Telemundo
Station Group.
"Chris has an extensive background in broadcast
television, including both Spanish-language and general market. He is no
stranger to Chicago or Telemundo, having grown up in Chicago and previously
managed the Telemundo Chicago sales team," said Abud. "His strong
sales background, coupled with his knowledge of both the market and our
organization, make him the ideal leader for our station."
McDonnell has been with NBC since 1997.
