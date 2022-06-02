McDonald’s Returns As Sponsor Of Revry’s ‘House of Pride’ Events

McDonald’s has returned as the sponsor of LGBTQ+-first streaming media network Revry’s House of Pride virtual event.

The burger chain is also backing Music Out Loud, Revry’s series celebrating LGBTQ+ music.

“McDonald’s fans loved celebrating with House of Pride last year so we’re very excited to bring it back,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement Marketing, McDonald’s USA. “We’ve been working to partner with more diverse owned media, and a big part of that is our expanded partnership with Revry to create fun and meaningful events that bring together the LGBTQ+ community.”

As part of its sponsorship, McDonald’s will get featured hero unit placements on Revry’s biggest channel partner platforms including Samsung TV, editorial takeovers across Revry apps and social media and an in-app hero unit offering McDonald’s products. McDonald’s will also have exposure in tune in video ads on social platforms, a 15-second tune-in trailer running across Revry networks and third-party editorial takeovers promoting Hose of Pride.

Segments and stories featuring McDonald’s will appear in Revry shows, online content and newsletters.

House of Pride Brought to You By McDonald’s USA is set to premiere June 5 on Revry. It will be hosted by Rani KoHEnur from Queen of the Universe and radio host and DJ Hannah Rad. Comedians Kia Barnes, Sampson McCormick and Isla Ebony and musicians Frankie Simone, Keiynan Lonsdale, Madison Rose, Julian King and Mila Jam will perform.

Music Out Loud launches June 13 with a lineup of queer musicians and artists including Angelica Ross and Cassidy King.

“House of Pride streamed 600K times in its first year and this June, we are expecting millions to tune-in,” said Damian Pelliccione, CEO and co-founder of Revry. “With the support of McDonald’s, we are able to include so many of the LGBTQ voices in Pride programming that are representative and inclusive of our diverse community.”

Revry is available on Samsung TV, the Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree, Rakuten TV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity and Xumo. ■