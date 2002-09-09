McDonald's to help ABC launch `Happy Hour'
ABC is teaming up with McDonald's Corp. to promote its new "Happy Hour"
block from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night of the week.
From Sept. 23 through 30, viewers can watch ABC Happy Hour programs --
including The Drew Carey Show, George Lopez, My Wife and
Kids and According to Jim -- then answer quiz
questions about the shows on ABC.com (http://abc.abcnews.go.com/
) or at one of 13,000 participating U.S. McDonald's
restaurants.
"This event is a great example of how an integrated promotion can work to
deliver against each partner's goals," said Dan Longest, senior vice president
of integrated marketing and promotion at ABC. "McDonald's restaurants and the
ABC Happy Hour create a fun and targeted environment to reach millions of
people, and the trivia quiz offers a great way for our audience and their
customers to connect with the excitement."
Viewers will have a chance to win signature items used by the stars of Happy
Hour shows: a 1965 Chevy Impala convertible autographed by George Lopez; an
Indian motorcycle or a big-screen TV and recliner, signed by Jim Belushi; a trip
for four to Hawaii; or a pool table autographed by Drew Carey.
While the promotion will be available at McDonald's
Sept. 20 through 29, the sweepstakes will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 7.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.