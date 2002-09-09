McDonald's to help ABC launch `Happy Hour'

ABC is teaming up with McDonald's Corp. to promote its new "Happy Hour"

block from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night of the week.

From Sept. 23 through 30, viewers can watch ABC Happy Hour programs --

including The Drew Carey Show, George Lopez, My Wife and

Kids and According to Jim -- then answer quiz

questions about the shows on ABC.com (http://abc.abcnews.go.com/

) or at one of 13,000 participating U.S. McDonald's

restaurants.

"This event is a great example of how an integrated promotion can work to

deliver against each partner's goals," said Dan Longest, senior vice president

of integrated marketing and promotion at ABC. "McDonald's restaurants and the

ABC Happy Hour create a fun and targeted environment to reach millions of

people, and the trivia quiz offers a great way for our audience and their

customers to connect with the excitement."

Viewers will have a chance to win signature items used by the stars of Happy

Hour shows: a 1965 Chevy Impala convertible autographed by George Lopez; an

Indian motorcycle or a big-screen TV and recliner, signed by Jim Belushi; a trip

for four to Hawaii; or a pool table autographed by Drew Carey.

While the promotion will be available at McDonald's

Sept. 20 through 29, the sweepstakes will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 7.