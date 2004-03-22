McDermott Tops Young

Deborah McDermott, executive vice president of operations for Young Broadcasting Inc., has been named president of the 11-station broadcast group effective April 1. She will also be proposed for a seat on the board.

McDermott is replacing Ronald J. Kwasnick, who will retire March 31. As EVP, McDermott had already been running the stations and overseeing group programming purchases. She was formerly VP and GM of Young's WKRN-TV Nashville. McDermott is currently also chairman of the ABC affiliates group.