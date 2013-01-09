McDermott Named Young Broadcasting CEO

Deb McDermott, Young Broadcasting president, has added chief

executive officer to her business card. She's held the president title since

2004.





"Deb has successfully guided Young Broadcasting through

a transition period and positioned it as one of the strongest and most

financially secure multiplatform broadcast companies in the business,"

said Thomas Sullivan, executive board chairman. "We look forward to Deb's

continued leadership of the business in her new role as we grow the company's

revenue, profitability and footprint."





McDermott was on the Young board of directors from

2004-2009. Prior to being named president, she was vice president of operations

for the group. Previously, she was vice president and general manager of

Young's WKRN Nashville.





McDermott's past industry roles include chair of the ABC

Affiliate Board of Governors and positions on the National Association of

Broadcasters (NAB) Television and TVB boards. She is also a former president of

NATPE.