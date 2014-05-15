McCreery Named Meredith Local Media VP of News and Marketing

Patrick McCreery, VP/General Manager of KPTV-KPDX Portland, has been promoted to Meredith Local Media Group VP of news and marketing, a new role at the broadcaster. Andy Delaporte, director of sales at the Portland duopoly, has been named VP/general manager.

Both promotions are effective immediately. McCreery will be based in Phoenix.

“Patrick has been a strong leader at KPTV-KPDX, and will use his expertise and team-building skills to grow a very important focus area for our group,” said Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Local Media. “Andy is ready to take on a new leadership role, and will be an asset in continuing our success in the Portland market.”

McCreery has been with Meredith’s Portland operation for more than a decade and his roles have included station manager and news director.

“I look forward to improving the reach and quality of local news content for our station group,” said McCreery. “Even with the constantly changing media landscape, content is king for local broadcast media. I believe we have great opportunities to grow and engage our audiences in all of our markets.”

Delaporte has been with KPTV-KPDX since 2005.

“Taking on the role of VP/general manager is an exciting opportunity. I am eager to continue expanding our footprint in the Portland market,” said Delaporte. “KPTV-KPDX is very well-poised for growth and we have a great team of employees. Together, we are very dedicated to the success of the station.”