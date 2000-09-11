McConnell moves up

Bill McConnell, who has covered the Federal Communications Commission since joining Broadcasting & Cable in the fall of 1998, has been named an assistant editor, Harry Jessell, B & C's editor, announced.

McConnell joined B & C fromAmerican Banker, where he reported on Capitol Hill and banking regulators. He also has worked for theDaily Recordin Baltimore. He received his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee and a master's in economic communication from American University.