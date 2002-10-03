McClintock upped at CBS

Dana McClintock has been promoted to senior vice president of communications

at the CBS Television Network, said Gil Schwartz, CBS' executive VP

of communications, to whom McClintock reports.

McClintock has been with CBS for nine years, starting in media relations on

the launch of The Late Show with David Letterman.

He took a brief break from CBS to work as a publicist on ABC News'

PrimeTime Live, then returned there as director of Olympic Games

communication for the Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

Since then, McClintock has risen through the ranks, becoming director, then

VP of communications for CBS.

McClintock is a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, Maine.