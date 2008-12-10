McClenahan Named KCBS, KCAL President

Patrick McClenahan, formerly the senior VP and station manager at the CBS-owned Los Angeles duopoly KCBS and KCAL, has been promoted to president and general manager.



In August, CBS Television Stations President/CEO Tom Kane said McClenahan would succeed Don Corsini as president and general manager at the end of the year. McClenahan’s promotion is effective immediately.



“Since announcing our plan to have Patrick assume leadership of our Los Angeles stations, he has done a tremendous job of ensuring a smooth transition that has been supported by the strong and experienced team of department heads and managers at the duopoly,” Kane said. “Our decision to hand the reins to Patrick has been extremely well received by our employees, advertisers and business partners and the community as a whole, and we look forward to supporting Patrick and his team as they manage the continuing evolution and growth of our stations in this crucial market.”