McClain Named WAGA News Director; Hoffman Tops WTVT Newsroom

WTVT Tampa VP/News Director Mike McClain has been named vp and news director at WAGA Atlanta. Both are Fox-owned stations. McClain succeeds Budd McEntee, who stepped down Oct. 1 after running the WAGA newsroom for two decades.

McClain oversees "all editorial, business and administrative functions" of the WAGA newsroom, said Fox Television Stations (FTS) in a statement, and reports to VP/General Manager Bill Schneider.

"Over the last thirty years with FTS, three of which were spent leading WTVT Tampa's news operations, Mike has proven to be an effective leader, with an impressive record of developing strong news talent and local newscasts," said Schneider. "He is the ideal choice to lead our newsroom as we continue to build our strength in the market."

Prior to his time at WTVT, McClain spent 27 years with WBRC Birmingham.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to lead such a great team here at WTVT," he said. "Over the last three years, we've worked together to make FOX13 and MyFoxTampaBay.com even stronger in the Tampa Bay market. I'm very excited about the move to Atlanta and look forward to joining my new team at FOX 5."

WTVT Assistant News Director John Hoffman succeeds McClain as vice president and news director at the station. He's been at the Tampa outlet for 23 years.

"John has been a key element in the ongoing success of FOX13 News in Tampa Bay," said WTVT VP/General Manager Jeff Maloney. "I have every confidence that his passion and commitment to the Tampa Bay community will continue to engage and inform viewers in the market."

"It's a great honor to have served the viewers of the Tampa Bay area for the past 25 years and it's an even greater honor to now lead the news organization to which I have dedicated much of my professional career," added Hoffman.