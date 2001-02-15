McCartney Wings doc in play

A TV documentary about Paul McCartney's band Wings is seeking a broadcast network deal for a May debut on U.S. television.

The two-hour Wingspan project, in production for the past three years, is being distributed in conjunction with the release of double CD of Wings' music in May. Talks are continuing between McCartney's MPL production company and U.S. broadcast networks, according to a publicist for McCartney. The documntary, which includes home movie footage of ex-Beatle McCartney and his late wife, Linda.

McCartney's company will distribute the film worldwide after its U.S. premiere.

- Richard Tedesco