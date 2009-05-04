McCarthy signs deal with Harpo

Jenny McCarthy has signed a multi-year, multi-platform talent deal with Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions, confirms a Harpo spokesman. McCarthy's first project includes a blog on Oprah.com that just launched Friday, but the deal also could include a talk show hosted by McCarthy.

McCarthy has been a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, initially to discuss her son's autism and her best-selling books, "Louder Than Words: A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism," and "Mother Warriors: A Nation of Parents Healing Autism Against All Odds."

Winfrey and her producers have liked McCarthy so much that she's been invited back to be a part of the show's Friday Live panels, which also feature Winfrey best friend Gayle King; Ali Wentworth, wife of George Stephanopoulos; and Mark Consuelos, star of General Hospital and husband of Kelly Ripa.

McCarthy is just the latest Winfrey guest to sign a talent deal with Harpo. Harpo also signed Kirstie Alley to a talent deal after Alley appeared several times on the show. Harpo produces talk shows starring Dr. Phil McGraw, Rachel Ray and soon Dr. Mehmet Oz.

McCarthy is a former Playboy centerfold, whose raucous sense of humor quickly moved her into TV hosting and acting. With the birth of her son and his autism, she's moved into a more serious phase of her career.