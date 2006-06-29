McCarthy Moves From Time to ABC News

Former Time Magazine reporter Terry McCarthy is joining ABC News as a correspondent assigned to overseas stories for the network and its other platforms.

Most recently, McCarthy was Time's Los Angeles bureau chief, covering stories such as undocumented immigrants crossing the Mexican border and polygamy in Utah. He has also covered foreign stories since Sept. 11, including assignments in Afghanistan and Kuwait and opening Time's bureau in Baghdad after the U.S. invasion. In Iraq, he teamed with ABC News for a special report that won two Emmy Awards.

“The years of reporting Terry brings to this job will make him an invaluable addition to our overseas coverage,” ABC News President David Westin said in a statement. “He is an outstanding writer and reporter. All of ABC News will benefit from Terry’s experience.”