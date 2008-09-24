McCain Wants to Delay Debate

Presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Wednesday that he will suspend his campaign for the time being effective Thursday morning and called on the campaign of challenger Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) to work with him to delay Friday's television debate.

The debate, in Oxford, Miss., was to have been moderated by PBS' Jim Lehrer and was to have been roadblocked by broadcast and cable networks.

McCain said he wanted to work with Obama and the Presidential Debate Commission to reschedule it, adding that he and Obama needed to be in Washington, D.C., to help deal with the financial crisis.

According to Fox News Channel, the White House said it would welcome bipartisan help from Obama and McCain. Fox News also said McCain canceled a scheduled appearance on CBS’ The Late Show with David Letterman and other interviews.