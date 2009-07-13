McCain A-Twitter Over Twitter
Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), who a year ago was getting slammed during the campaign for admissions that he was not the most computer-friendly candidate, has come a long way.
Asked if he had a Mac or a PC, McCain had told an interviewer he had neither, and was a self-described computer "illiterate."
On Monday, his campaign issued a press release touting the fact that McCain's Twitter following had topped 1 million.
“I’m both honored and humbled that over 1 million people follow me on Twitter," he said in a release. "It has been one of the most enjoyable experiences in my long political career – not too bad for an old guy."
