McCain A-Twitter Over Twitter

Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), who a year ago was getting slammed during the campaign for admissions that he was not the most computer-friendly candidate, has come a long way.

Asked if he had a Mac or a PC, McCain had told an interviewer he had neither, and was a self-described computer "illiterate."

On Monday, his campaign issued a press release touting the fact that McCain's Twitter following had topped 1 million.

“I’m both honored and humbled that over 1 million people follow me on Twitter," he said in a release. "It has been one of the most enjoyable experiences in my long political career – not too bad for an old guy."