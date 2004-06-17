McCain Threatens Airtime Bill

As part of his push to more political coverage on TV, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain has warned broadcasters that a failure to increase the amount of time they devote to reporting on this elections will revive support for mandating free air time for federal candidates.

McCain made his comments Wednesday at a press conference unveiling a letter he and FCC Chairman Michael Powell sent to network chief urging them to beef up coverage. Powell said there is little policymakers can do to make the network comply other than hoping the "prestige of our offices" will convince them to go along.

